Carolyn Collins (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Carolyn Roberts Collins, age 77, wife of the late Eugene H. Collins, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.
Mrs. Collins was born September 3, 1942 in Galivants Ferry, a daughter of the late Landy and Minnie Alford Roberts. She was a homemaker and member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Annette C. Bratcher (John) of Conway, one son, Harvey E. Collins of Conway, her siblings, Willie Joe Roberts (Linda) of Florence, a sister, Callie Woodberry of Conway, her twin sister, Bobbie Woodle of Conway, Jennings Roberts (Sara) of Galivants Ferry and Donald Roberts of Ridgeville, SC, two sisters-in-law, Fannie Lou Johnson of Aiken and Alice Faye Elvis of Socastee, a special aunt, Theta Alford of Myrtle Beach, many nieces and nephews, her two dogs, Molly and Diva, and four grand dogs, Tia, Lucas, Harley and Sasha.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. Denis McCorry. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 5:00PM-7:00PM.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Nov. 13, 2019
