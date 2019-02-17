Carolyn Daniels
|
July 5, 1940-February 16, 2019
Conway
Carolyn Daniels, age 78, wife of Harry Winfred Daniels, Sr., passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 17, 2019