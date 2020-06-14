Carolyn Hardwick
1925 - 2020
Carolyn Hardwick
December 27,1925 - June 5, 2020
Ocean Drive
Carolyn Hardwick, 94, long time resident of Ocean Drive, peacefully passed away June 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel (Prosser) Hardwick. After graduating from Winthrop University with a degree in Business, Carolyn taught college courses to returning WWII veterans. She soon realized that her love was real estate and began her long career with Jordan Realty. When her work there was done, Carolyn became the secretary of the Grand Strand Board of Realtors where she remained until her retirement.
A true southern lady, Carolyn will be remembered for her genuine kindness and caring personality which brought joy to all those who knew her. She was greatly loved by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her sister Joan Hardwick Abashian. Surviving her are niece, Tammi Abashian and nephews Mark Abashian (Marianna), Greg Abashian ( Anne) and David Abashian(Sandra) in addition to six great nieces and nephews and one great great niece. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AuthoraCare Collective Hospice Care 914 Chapel Hill Road Burlington, NC 27215
A graveside service will be held at Southern Palms Memorial Gardens on Friday June 26,2020 at 11:00am. Friends are welcome and the family will receive friends immediately after the service. Please follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines at all times.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 14, 2020.
1 entry
June 12, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Frances Phillips
