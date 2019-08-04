Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park 2205 Williamsburg Drive Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-867-6337 Service 2:00 PM Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park 2205 Williamsburg Drive Gastonia , NC 28054 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Carolyn Moore Murdock

Myrtle Beach

Carolyn Moore Davis Murdock, age 72, passed away on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Alan W. Davis in 1959 and Norman M. Davis, Jr. in 2012. Ms Murdock was the daughter of Norman and Lucille Davis of Charlotte.

Ms Murdock was born on March 25, 1947, in Charlotte. She graduated from Myers Park High School in 1965. She received her BS in Education from Appalachian State University in August, 1969. Ms Murdock taught school in Gaston County for 25 years, at Gastonia Central Elementary School. She retired to Myrtle Beach in 1999, where she was a member of Midway Baptist Church.

Ms Murdock is the mother of Daniel L. Murdock of Durham. Her daughter-in-law is Kimberly F. Murdock. She is the former wife of Charles B. Murdock, of Gastonia.

As a retiree, in 2014, she moved to Durham to live near Dan and Kim. She was an avid artist, an excellent cook and a lover of all animals. Her beloved toy poodle, Glory, was her constant companion. She loved spending time with her friends and family.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Carolyn Sears at 2:00 PM on Sunday ~ August 4, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home Chapel, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia. Graveside and committal service will follow in Four Seasons Garden at Gaston Memorial Park.

Ms Murdock's dear friend, Sheila James, of Myrtle Beach, will deliver the eulogy.

Visitation with closed casket will be held from 12:00 PM ~ 2:00 PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Animal Protection Society of Durham,

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Carolyn Murdock.



