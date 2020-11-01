Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn "Lynn" B. Negley

Murrells Inlet

Carolyn "Lynn" B. Negley, 83 widow of her beloved husband William E. Negley passed away suddenly, Monday, October 19, 2020. Carolyn was born in Illinois to the parents of Phillip & Dorothy Blythe, now deceased. She was also predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Goerling in Naperville, Illinois. Carolyn is survived by her first husband James J. Costello, brother William Blythe; a son Jeffrey Costello (Denise); a daughter Julie Kinard (Chuck); four step-daughters Sandra "Sandi" Wynn (William); Cindy Richardson(Chris); Angie Baker (Jim); Sherry Cooper (Brian); a step-son Robert Negley; 8 grandchildren , 4 great grandchildren.





