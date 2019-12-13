Carolyn Lewis Port Richardson
January 15, 1934 - November 26, 2019
Georgetown
Carolyn Lewis Port Richardson, 85, widow of Dannie Ellerbe Richardson passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Cottingham Hospice House in Oconee County after a brief illness. Ms. Richardson was born in Marion County, a daughter of Shepherd K. Lewis, Sr. and Grace Martin Lewis. She was retired from International Paper Company and worked part-time at Walmart. Surviving are her two daughters, Dolores (James) Arledge and Sandra Barry, both of Westminster, 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers, Shepherd K. Lewis, Jr. and Richard W, Lewis of Georgetown and 1 sister, Joyce (Freddie) Grice of Marion. She was predeceased by her three sons, Joe H. Port, Jr., Lewis Wayne Port and Russell Dean Port, 2 brothers and 2 sisters. A memorial graveside service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 18504 Fraser St., Georgetown at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to of America.org.
Published in The Sun News on Dec. 13, 2019