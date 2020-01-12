Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ridgeway Funeral Home 201 Dunlap St Paris , TN 38242 (731)-642-2121 Memorial service 11:00 AM Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church 9967 Ocean Hwy. Pawleys Island , SC View Map Send Flowers Notice

Carolyn C. Squires

September 6, 1949 - January 8, 2020

Pawleys Island

Harriet Carolyn Casselman Squires, 70, wife of Carl Patterson Squires, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Garden City.

Mrs. Squires was born on September 6, 1949, in Hemingway, a daughter of the late Eddie Casselman and the late Harriet Elaine Jacobs Casselman. She was a member of Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church and a former choir member. Mrs. Squires retired from Pawleys Plantation House after 28 years of service and later worked for the Pawleys Playhouse. She had a great love for reading, riding motorcycles, spending time on the beach and most of all being a loving mother to her family that she loved dearly. Mrs. Squires' radiant smile and sweet personality will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband of Pawleys Island; two daughters, Tammy Williams (Scott Cook) of Georgetown and Melissa Squires Clemons (Jason) of Pawleys Island; four grandsons, James Patrick Williams, Andrew Parker Williams, Jackson Franklin Clemons and Hudson Reed Clemons all of Pawleys Island; one sister, Jonnie Clerc of Georgetown; one brother, Michael Casselman of Georgetown; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Eddie Jo Price; and two brothers, Ronald Casselman and Butch Casselman.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church with Rev. Louis Imsande officiating.

A reception will follow the service in the Holsclaw Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to Pawleys Island Presbyterian Church, 9967 Ocean Hwy. Pawleys Island, SC 29585

The Squires family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the loving staff on the South Wing of NHC and the neighbors that provided their loving care and support for Mrs. Squires and her family.

Online condolences may be left at

Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242



