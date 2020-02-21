Carolyn Woodward
July 20, 1945 - February 19, 2020
Conway, SC
Carolyn Woodward, age 74, wife of the late Richard Austin Woodward, Sr. died Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Mrs. Woodward was born in Conway, a daughter of the late Burr E. and Eva Mae Powers Giffen. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Conway Hospital with 36 years of service. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan and loved fishing and bowling. Mrs. Woodward loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Joyce "Snookie" Graham and a brother, Doug Giffen.
Surviving are her two sons, Richard Austin "Ricky" Woodward II (Miki) and Christopher Scott Woodward; a daughter, Joan Marie Bell (Neal); four grandchildren, Anthony "Travis" Rabon (Donielle), Tiffany Austin Rabon, Matthew Lee Desjardins (Michelle), and Jennifer Kelly Woodward (Jody); seven great grandchildren, Carolyne Haithcock, Austin Haithcock, Camden King, Yanessa Torres, Joselyn Torres, Julian Desjardins, and Grayson Lawson; brothers Burr Giffen (BJ), Wayne Giffen; a brother-in-law, Roderick Dale Woodward; a sister-in-law, Maxine Woodward; many nieces, nephews, extended family and her beloved cat Flossie.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Conway Medical Center, Pruitt Health Care, and Pruitt Hospice nurses Laura and Lavonne.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Mack Hutson and Rev. Larry Bell. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in The Sun News on Feb. 21, 2020