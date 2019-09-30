Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 (843)-248-4211 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 606-610 Beaty St. Conway , SC 29528 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Carrie Mae Howell Leviner

February 5, 1923 - September 28, 2019

Conway, SC

Carrie Mae Howell Leviner, age 96 & 7 months, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the home of her loving daughter, Judy Leviner Chestnut, with whom she had lived for the last 5 + years. She was born in Conway, SC. She was the wife of the late G.C. Leviner for 57 years. Mrs. Leviner saw herself as a farmer and homemaker. Carrie Mae was the daughter of the late Jesse McKiever and Carrie Nevada Cook Howell and was predeceased by her only son, Jesse Cleveland Leviner and two sisters, Jessie Maude Howell and Estherleen Howell. Also deceased was a grandchild, Wendy Leviner and son-in-law, Butch Chestnut, all of Conway.

Surviving are: her daughter, Judy Leviner Chestnut; grandchildren, Christopher Byron Chestnut (Heather) of Landrum, SC, Nichole Chestnut-Boatwright (Jim) of Conway, Scott Jesse Leviner and Kim Leviner Harper (Joe) of Conway, SC, and Jessica Leviner of Alaska. She has 8 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Alana, Darci, Claire, Tyler, Andrew, Grayson, & Jessie. Also Gail Leviner, daughter-in-law. Many neighbors, friends, & relatives who will miss her for years to come.

One of her favorite things was that she became a sister-in-law to 10 brothers and sisters of her husband G.C. Leviner. Carrie Mae enjoyed being a great gardener and super homemaker with preserving fruits & vegetables, cooking and keeping the home extra clean! Sewing was a favorite and teaching Judy to sew and cook at an early age was rewarding.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Monday at Goldfinch Funeral Home Conway Chapel. The funeral will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Lindsay Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family would like to thank Mrs. Joann Whitlock, Ms. Gail Leviner, and other family members for their great care of Carrie Mae during her illness.

Carrie Mae was the oldest living member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed her New Hope Church Family very much & The Senior Citizens group also. Once upon a time, she taught Sunday School for the very young children.

Memorials may be sent to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 5489 Cates Bay Hwy. Conway, SC 29527.

