Carroll Stanley Boatwright
February 23, 1936-January 16, 2020
Myrtle Beach
Carroll Stanley Boatwright, age 83, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Born February 23, 1936 in Marion County, he was the son of the late Percy Leholms and Virginia Bass Boatwright. Mr. Boatwright was a member and former deacon of Jamestown Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for more than 40 years. He retired as Master Sergeant in the US Air Force after 20 years of service. During that time, he served during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Mr. Boatwright later retired from Horry-Georgetown Technical College as an instructor of heating and air conditioning as well as solar energy.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Geneva Cribb Boatwright, a daughter-in-law, Janet Jensen Boatwright, a son-in-law, H. Franklin Burroughs, and a brother, David Boatwright.
Surviving Mr. Boatwright are one son, Jeffrey W. Boatwright of Conway; a daughter, Carol B. Burroughs of Conway; one grandson, Andrew F. Burroughs; one great-granddaughter, Theresa Porter; three sisters, Linda Johnson (Ronnie) of Johnsonville, Vikki Cox (C.W.), and Deana Staton (Herb), all of Brittons Neck; and his caregiver, Kimberly Pollock.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Jamestown Baptist Church with Rev. Robbin King and Rev. Jamey Collins officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Old Neck Cemetery in Brittons Neck.
The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 2:00 PM-3:00 PM.
Memorial donations may be made to Jamestown Baptist Church, Building Fund, 2501 9th Avenue, Conway, SC 29527.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Compass Rehab Center and Patriot Hospice for their loving care.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 19, 2020