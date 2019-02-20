Cary R. Simpson
January 11, 1968 - February 17, 2019
Myrtle Beach
Cary R. Simpson, 51, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Sunday February 17, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Cary was a proud and talented musician. He was a member of the Chocolate Chip & Co. Band locally and will be missed deeply by all who had the honor of hearing him play.
Left to cherish Cary's memory are his mother, Janice Baggett Simpson and step father, Spivey M. Holt of Myrtle Beach; father, Robert F. Simpson, III of Grosse Pointe, Michigan; his son, Dylan J. Simpson of Clayton, NC; daughter, Kristen A. Simpson of Durant, OK; two brothers, Brian Simpson and his wife Michelle of Murrells Inlet, & Robert Simpson of Huntsville, AL; nephew, Owen Simpson and many supportive family, friends, neighbors and fans.
A Celebration of Cary's life will be held on Thursday February 21, 2019 at 4:00PM at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
