Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Saint Andrew Catholic Church



September 16, 1928 - January 26, 2020

Myrtle Beach, SC

Catherine W. Bonner, 91, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at her home. Born September 16, 1928 in Frackville, PA, loving wife of Maurice, mother to John V. (Cindy) Bonner, Sr. of Myrtle Beach, Lisa A. Bonner of NY, NY, devoted grandmother of Catherine, John Jr., Joseph, and Jaden, and great-grandmother to her precious Claire and Matthew. She is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Maurice, and 6 brothers and sisters.

She began her career with the Pennsylvania Bell Telephone Company, and after marriage became a devoted full-time mom who cheered the loudest of all the moms at Jack's Little League games and Lisa's softball and basketball games. She became the best loved Crossing Guard in the history of Warminster Township. Her love of music and singing made her a very popular and delightful draw at many of Myrtle Beach's Karaoke venues...even well into her late eighties! Her genuine, thoughtful, thought provoking and frequent 'Letters to the Editor' of The Sun News over the last three decades featured her opinions on God, Family and Country. Each generally elicited numerous letters and comments of support, and on occasion the odd one of disagreement, which of course, 'was wrong'!

In retirement she and her beloved 'Maury' moved to Garden City and became very active in St Michael's Roman Catholic Church Parish and laterally at St Andrew Catholic Church. 'God, Family, Country' were the three words to which she devoted her life, and in them she had a life well lived.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, with Father Joe Bongard, President and Rector of Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia, PA, officiating.

Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Andrew Catholic School Capital Fund, 3701 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

An online obit is available at





