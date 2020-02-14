Guest Book View Sign Service Information LEE FUNERAL HOME 11840 Highway 90 Little River , SC 29566 (843)-390-2525 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wampee Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Wampee Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice

Catherine Josephine Atkinson Grainger

October 29, 1925 - February 11, 2020

Longs

Catherine Josephine Atkinson Grainger passed on February 11th, 2020 at home in the loving company of her family. Catherine Josephine Atkinson was born October 29, 1925 in the town of Fork (Dillon County), South Carolina on the kitchen table where she was known to everyone as the 9th child of 14 born to Dick Cleveland 'D.C.' Atkinson and Sarah Fleetwood 'Fleety' Carmichael.

She became Josephine Livingston on April 10, 1943, when she married Joseph 'J.B.' Benjamin Livingston. Jo and J.B. had 4 children together, Linda (Frankie) Vereen, Gail (Tommy) Griffin, Tommy Livingston, and Deborah (Lee) Dreyfous. They were happily married for 25 years until J.B.'s passing in 1968 at the age of 48. She married Howard 'Bubba' Grainger in 1971 and became Josephine Grainger. Over the years she became Mama Jo, Grandma Jo, Aunt Jo and Miss Jo to many.

She is survived by her children, Linda, Gail and Deborah along with 9 Grandchildren: Joey (Michelle) Vereen, Andee (Jeff) DiCola, Mindy (James) Jackson, Duane Griffin, Thad Griffin, Shawn (Nickie) Griffin, Paige Livingston, Melissa (Travis) Roberts, and Tara (Andy) Emrich. She is also survived by 16 Great-grandchildren: Avery Vereen, Nick DiCola, Matt DiCola, Xavier Griffin, Zoe Griffin, Greyson Griffin, Noah Griffin, Nash Griffin, Zane Griffin, Delinda Gilmore, Tommy Hall, Matty Roberts, Chloe Roberts, Kaitlyn Emrich, Aliyah Emrich, and Ava Jackson. She is also survived by 4 Great-great Grandsons, Xaiden Griffin, Leo Roberts, Lincoln Roberts, and Hayes Griffin. She is also survived by one sister, Peggy Estep of Lakeland, FL. and so many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, it is impossible to list them all.

She was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Livingston, husband Howard Grainger, her parents, her sisters, Mary Wright, Vernon Turner, Myrtle Weeks and her brothers, Dick Atkinson, Bennie Atkinson, Jim Atkinson, Cleve Atkinson, Harry Atkinson, Edward Atkinson, Willie Atkinson, Jerry Atkinson and her brother #8 in line next to her, Tom Atkinson who was killed in the Normandy invasion. Her son, Tommy, named after her brother, passed in 2003.

She always said she never worked for anyone, that she was always the boss. She and J.B., her first husband, built and operated in 1946 what is now Griffin's IGA. Her daughter Linda and her husband Frankie bought from them in 1962 and took over that business of course with her help working in the store and with the bookkeeping. In 1986, it was sold to her grandson, Thad. She then went back to work in the store helping Thad with his bookkeeping while at the same time working with her daughter Deborah and her husband Lee, in their business at Grand Strand Sandwich Company. She always helped her family in their businesses.

She and J.B. started and operated Waterway Furniture Company in 1956 then sold the business to their young salesman, the late J.R. Jordan. Waterway Furniture Company is still in business today operated by the Jordan family. After J.B.'s passing, she also owned the Anchor Inn Motel and managed the Cypress Bay Golf Course. After she and Howard 'Bubba' Grainger married, they developed Grainger Lake in Longs.

For her semi-retirement, she continued to work only with her daughter Deborah at the Grand Strand Sandwich company until she retired at age 90.

She always remarked that the Lord was always good to her and as evident by her surviving family and her success in business, the Lord has indeed blessed her with a very abundant life. She will be greatly missed by all.

The family has designated North Myrtle Beach Christian School (9535 SC 90, Longs, SC 29568) for memorial contributions.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Wampee Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Watertower Road, Longs, SC.

A guestbook is available at

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





Catherine Josephine Atkinson GraingerOctober 29, 1925 - February 11, 2020LongsCatherine Josephine Atkinson Grainger passed on February 11th, 2020 at home in the loving company of her family. Catherine Josephine Atkinson was born October 29, 1925 in the town of Fork (Dillon County), South Carolina on the kitchen table where she was known to everyone as the 9th child of 14 born to Dick Cleveland 'D.C.' Atkinson and Sarah Fleetwood 'Fleety' Carmichael.She became Josephine Livingston on April 10, 1943, when she married Joseph 'J.B.' Benjamin Livingston. Jo and J.B. had 4 children together, Linda (Frankie) Vereen, Gail (Tommy) Griffin, Tommy Livingston, and Deborah (Lee) Dreyfous. They were happily married for 25 years until J.B.'s passing in 1968 at the age of 48. She married Howard 'Bubba' Grainger in 1971 and became Josephine Grainger. Over the years she became Mama Jo, Grandma Jo, Aunt Jo and Miss Jo to many.She is survived by her children, Linda, Gail and Deborah along with 9 Grandchildren: Joey (Michelle) Vereen, Andee (Jeff) DiCola, Mindy (James) Jackson, Duane Griffin, Thad Griffin, Shawn (Nickie) Griffin, Paige Livingston, Melissa (Travis) Roberts, and Tara (Andy) Emrich. She is also survived by 16 Great-grandchildren: Avery Vereen, Nick DiCola, Matt DiCola, Xavier Griffin, Zoe Griffin, Greyson Griffin, Noah Griffin, Nash Griffin, Zane Griffin, Delinda Gilmore, Tommy Hall, Matty Roberts, Chloe Roberts, Kaitlyn Emrich, Aliyah Emrich, and Ava Jackson. She is also survived by 4 Great-great Grandsons, Xaiden Griffin, Leo Roberts, Lincoln Roberts, and Hayes Griffin. She is also survived by one sister, Peggy Estep of Lakeland, FL. and so many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, it is impossible to list them all.She was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Livingston, husband Howard Grainger, her parents, her sisters, Mary Wright, Vernon Turner, Myrtle Weeks and her brothers, Dick Atkinson, Bennie Atkinson, Jim Atkinson, Cleve Atkinson, Harry Atkinson, Edward Atkinson, Willie Atkinson, Jerry Atkinson and her brother #8 in line next to her, Tom Atkinson who was killed in the Normandy invasion. Her son, Tommy, named after her brother, passed in 2003.She always said she never worked for anyone, that she was always the boss. She and J.B., her first husband, built and operated in 1946 what is now Griffin's IGA. Her daughter Linda and her husband Frankie bought from them in 1962 and took over that business of course with her help working in the store and with the bookkeeping. In 1986, it was sold to her grandson, Thad. She then went back to work in the store helping Thad with his bookkeeping while at the same time working with her daughter Deborah and her husband Lee, in their business at Grand Strand Sandwich Company. She always helped her family in their businesses.She and J.B. started and operated Waterway Furniture Company in 1956 then sold the business to their young salesman, the late J.R. Jordan. Waterway Furniture Company is still in business today operated by the Jordan family. After J.B.'s passing, she also owned the Anchor Inn Motel and managed the Cypress Bay Golf Course. After she and Howard 'Bubba' Grainger married, they developed Grainger Lake in Longs.For her semi-retirement, she continued to work only with her daughter Deborah at the Grand Strand Sandwich company until she retired at age 90.She always remarked that the Lord was always good to her and as evident by her surviving family and her success in business, the Lord has indeed blessed her with a very abundant life. She will be greatly missed by all.The family has designated North Myrtle Beach Christian School (9535 SC 90, Longs, SC 29568) for memorial contributions.Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Wampee Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Watertower Road, Longs, SC.A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family. Published in The Sun News on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close