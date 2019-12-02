Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Ann Woods. View Sign Service Information Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc. 11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass Murrells Inlet , SC 29576 (843)-651-3295 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel Funeral service 2:00 PM Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel Send Flowers Notice



Myrtle Beach

Cathy Ann Gaster Woods passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, after battling a chronic illness.

Cathy was born November 28, 1946, in Durham, NC to the late Stacey Clarence Gaster and Bertha Margaret Hilliard Gaster. In addition to her parents, Cathy was predeceased by her sisters, Mildred Weisner, Pearlie Cates, Betty Eubanks, Dorothy Faircloth and Carolyn Skipper, as well as her brother, David Gaster.

Cathy was educated in Durham Public Schools and was of the Baptist faith. She resided in Durham until she married Richard Woods, who was a member of the United States Air Force. His career took them to the Air Force Base in Myrtle Beach, SC where they made their long term home. Cathy retired as a head waitress, while working at Lila belle's Low Country Eatery in Surfside, Myrtle Beach. She also had worked at the Sandwich Castle. She loved her work because she loved the customers she served. She took special interest in the local "regulars" and became dear friends to many.

Cathy will be remembered as a woman of great faith, remarkable mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (to whom she was affectionately called "Ganny"), as well as devoted wife, loving sister and a loyal friend to all. She had a gentle spirit of kindness and unselfishness, always putting others first. She also had a love for her pets, Sophie, Stella, Charlie and Caesar. Cathy is survived by her husband, Richard J. Woods; her son, Michael Wayne Dixon (Stephanie); sisters, Linda Boone (Doug) and Denise Suggs (Rickey); brothers-in-law, Peter Woods (Bonnie), John Woods, Ronald Skipper; and sister-in-law Frances Woods Vurnakes (Jimmy); as well as 3 grandchildren, Michael Dixon, Kaitlyn Dixon and Addison Dixon. She has one great-grandchild, Dylan Dixon. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.

An online guestbook is available at

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





Cathy Ann WoodsMyrtle BeachCathy Ann Gaster Woods passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, SC, after battling a chronic illness.Cathy was born November 28, 1946, in Durham, NC to the late Stacey Clarence Gaster and Bertha Margaret Hilliard Gaster. In addition to her parents, Cathy was predeceased by her sisters, Mildred Weisner, Pearlie Cates, Betty Eubanks, Dorothy Faircloth and Carolyn Skipper, as well as her brother, David Gaster.Cathy was educated in Durham Public Schools and was of the Baptist faith. She resided in Durham until she married Richard Woods, who was a member of the United States Air Force. His career took them to the Air Force Base in Myrtle Beach, SC where they made their long term home. Cathy retired as a head waitress, while working at Lila belle's Low Country Eatery in Surfside, Myrtle Beach. She also had worked at the Sandwich Castle. She loved her work because she loved the customers she served. She took special interest in the local "regulars" and became dear friends to many.Cathy will be remembered as a woman of great faith, remarkable mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother (to whom she was affectionately called "Ganny"), as well as devoted wife, loving sister and a loyal friend to all. She had a gentle spirit of kindness and unselfishness, always putting others first. She also had a love for her pets, Sophie, Stella, Charlie and Caesar. Cathy is survived by her husband, Richard J. Woods; her son, Michael Wayne Dixon (Stephanie); sisters, Linda Boone (Doug) and Denise Suggs (Rickey); brothers-in-law, Peter Woods (Bonnie), John Woods, Ronald Skipper; and sister-in-law Frances Woods Vurnakes (Jimmy); as well as 3 grandchildren, Michael Dixon, Kaitlyn Dixon and Addison Dixon. She has one great-grandchild, Dylan Dixon. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and loving her.An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel.Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun News on Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Sun News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close