September 18, 1949-April 23, 2019



Conway

Mrs. Cathy Reaves, born September 18, 1949 in Conway, South Carolina, daughter of Pearline Holmes and the late WL Holmes, passed away at age 69 on April 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

We will always remember her as such a warm and loving being. Every aspect of our being is due to her involvement in our life. We will always cherish our time together.

She was the co-owner and operator of the Sea Horn motel until retiring in 2016. She was also a new and proud member of Salem Baptist Church. Cathy was the loving wife of Jimmy Reaves for 52 years .

Along with her husband and mother, she is survived by her daughters, Melissa McCracken (Darryl) and Tonya Dottellis (Anthony); brother, W.L Holmes; sister, Donna Gravely (Vince); grandchildren, Jordyn Hardwick and Alex McCracken; and dear friend for over 30 years, Lynn Bourne. She also leaves behind her adored dog, Charlee.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Thurdsay, April 25, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel with Rev. Ken Herrington officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillcrest Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:00PM-7:00 PM, at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the Embrace Hospice care team, the members of Salem Baptist Church, as well as all of her friends and family for the abundant outpour of love she received in her final days.

Those who wish, may donate in Cathy's name to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502 and/or Salem Baptist Church, 4008 Salem Road, Aynor, SC 29511.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.





