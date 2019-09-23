Cecilia Ruppert
March 13, 1933 - September 19, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Cecilia passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday 19, 2019. Cel was the mother of 10 children; Frank (Deceased), Lawrence, Ann, John, Timothy, Edward (Deceased), Thomas, Henry, Christopher, and Mary. Cel was predeceased by her husband, Howard F. Ruppert. Cel was the proud Grandmother to 36 grand children, and also 47 great grand children. Cel was a graduate of LaSalle University of Philadelphia, and worked for the for Philadelphia Court system as a Computer Programer before her retirement. Cel donated her time to several charities and events during her retirement. Services will be held at St. Andrews in Myrtle Beach at 11 AM, Tuesday, September 24.
