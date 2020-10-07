Celeste M. LawlessMyrtle BeachCeleste M. (Lambert) Lawless, 85, of Myrtle Beach, SC, died peacefully at home on October 4, 2020. She was born March 25, 1935 in Lynn, MA to Joseph and Alice (Dionne) Lambert. She is predeceased by her husband, William J. Lawless (2014), her brother Rev. Raymond Lambert (2005), and son-in-law, Irwin Rubin (2020). She is survived by daughter, Alicia (William) Nolan of Powell, OH; son, William (Cryztal) Lawless of Woodstock, GA, and daughter, Anita Lawless of Murrells Inlet, SC; grandsons, Christopher and Thomas Nolan, and Cameron Lawless.She was a graduate of Salem State Teachers College and retired from Addison Wesley Publishing Company in Reading, MA. She & Bill had many happy retirement years in New Port Richey, FL before moving to Myrtle Beach in 2005.A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at noon on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church in Pawleys Island.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to "Fr. Pat's Lunch Kitchen" at Precious Blood.Send messages to the family using the Guestbook tab above.