Chad Andrew Richardson
February 13, 1979 - October 17, 2019
Conway
Chad Andrew Richardson, age 40, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Born February 13, 1979 in Myrtle Beach, he was the son of Jean Cribb Richardson and the late Billy Andrew Richardson. Mr. Richardson was owner and operator of Richardson Construction and Maintenance. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Billy Richardson, and his maternal grandfather, Eddie W. Cribb.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lynna Hardee Richardson; one son, Logan Hardee (Madison); one grandson, Leo Hardee; his paternal grandmother, Ernestine Richardson; and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Emily Brady.
Visitation will be from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Avenue, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 in memory of his best friend, Rusty.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 20, 2019