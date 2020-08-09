Charlene Jones

Charlene A. Jones
Myrtle Beach, SC
Charlene A. Jones died peacefully at home surrounded by family and love on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles A. and Ruth Louise Hohl.
Charlene was born in Poughkeepsie, NY, baptized and confirmed at Trinity United Methodist Church. She graduated from Poughkeepsie High School and graduated from Dutchess Community College with a nursing degree. Charlene and Sam married on June 22, 1968 in Poughkeepsie, NY, started their family, moved to Gaithersburg, MD; Durham, NC and retired in Myrtle Beach where their children and families visited often. She and Sam were married 52 years. Charlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well as a friend to many.
Charlene is survived by her husband of 52 years Samuel W. Jones III; her 3 children: Laurie (Jon) Lund of Raleigh; Samuel (Sharon) W. Jones, IV of Atlanta, GA; Alison Harris of Angier, NC; her grandchildren, Todd (Cari) Harris, who are expecting her first great grandson, Rhett, Austin Harris, Meghan and Taylor Jones, and Emily, Nathan, and Avery Lund. She is also grandma to Kyle and Ryan Gruss through Sharon's sister, Calla.
Charlene will be missed by the many dear friends she made in her 25 years as a part of the Myrtle Beach community. She was a gentle, kind, active woman who loved a good book, traveling, knitting, and helping others. Special thanks go to her church family at First United Methodist Church Myrtle Beach including the Open Fellowship Sunday School, Lautrelle Merchant Circle, and United Methodist Volunteer in Mission Team, friends she volunteered with at the Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach, North Strand Helping Hands, MB Mobile Meals, and the many family and friends that spent time and sent prayers during the last weeks of her life.
A public memorial service open to friends and family officiated by Rev. George Howle will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 901 N. King's Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be live streamed on the church Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach, 1411 Mr. Joe White Ave., MBSC 29577 or Helping Hand North Strand, 2501 Long Bay Rd., Longs, SC 29568.
Arrangements by McMillan Small Funeral Home and you may send messages to the family at www.msfh.net
