Charles Camp Sr. (1943 - 2019)
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Caldwell Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum
Lenoir, NC
Charles Camps, Sr.
January 25, 1943 - August 25, 2019
Ninety Six
Charles Marshall Camp, Sr., 76, of Ninety Six, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019.
Charles served as principal of Horry County schools (Green Sea-Floyds Elementary School, Loris Elementary School and Myrtle Beach Elementary School) and retired from the Horry County School District Administrative Office. He was a former member of First Baptist Church of Loris.
Survivors include his wife, Gail; daughter, Allison Camp Greene (Steve) and son, Charles M. "Chuck" Camp, Jr. (Kathy).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Caldwell Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Lenoir, NC.
Arrangements by Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenwood, SC (www.harleyfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Sun News on Aug. 28, 2019
