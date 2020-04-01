Charles A. Collins
Myrtle Beach, SC
Charles A. "Charlie" Collins, 81, widower of Rita Kittles Collins, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020. Born October 17, 1938 in Wadesboro, NC, son of the late W. A. and Beatrice (Ambrose) Collins.
Charlie was a partner in The Collins Company, a local chain of Department Stores all over the Southeast that later sold to Peebles. Charlie was a true local and was very proud to have been inducted as a Living Legend at Fat Harold's on Ocean Drive.
Services will be announced later due to gathering limitations of the Corona Virus.
He is survived by his sons, Charles A. "Drew" Collins, Jr. and Bart Collins.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 1, 2020