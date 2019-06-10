Charles Conklin
January 19, 1932 - June 6, 2019
Conway, SC
Charles Oakley Conklin, age 87,of Cottonwood Lane, passed way Thursday, June 6, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Conklin was born January 19, 1932 in East Rockaway, NY, a son of the late Morris and Ethel Hulme Conklin. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, was an Altar Server and he also served as an Eucharistic Minister. Mr. Conklin was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was employed by NBC TV where he worked on the set of Another World Daytime TV show. He was predeceased by two brothers, Roger Conklin and George Conklin, and three sisters, Loretta Keane, Ethel Jonassen and Ida Driscoll.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Florence Conklin, one son, Gregory Conklin (Liz), three grandchildren, Maureen Morris (Tim), William Conklin (Tanya) and Kelly Conklin and two great-grandchildren, Owen Morris and Jack Morris.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Oscar Borda officiating,
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be sent to St. James Catholic Church, 1071 Academy Drive, Conway, SC 29526.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on June 10, 2019