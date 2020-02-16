Charles D. "Davy" Gasque Jr.
November 16, 1964 - February 6, 2020
Myrtle Beach
On February 6, 2020, Charles D Gasque Jr. (Davy), 55 of Myrtle Beach, passed away. Davy was a graduate of Myrtle Beach High School and owned United Interiors.
Davy was an avid hunter, fisherman, and a professional level billiards player. He was a kind and forgiving soul, who was willing to give all that he had in order to help others. He will be truly missed forever.
Davy is survived by his wife, Christina Gasque, his son, Christian, his daughter, Sydney, his father, Charles Sr., a sister, Danna (Craig), two nephews, Drew and Matthew, and a Mother-in-law, Ernestine. He was predeceased by his mother, Janice McKnight Gasque, and a sister.
The service was held graveside at Ocean Woods Cemetery at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
