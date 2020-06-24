Charles Michael Gillespie
July 18, 1944 - June 22, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Charles Michael Gillespie, 75, of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 18, 1944 in Charleston, WV.
He is survived by his loving wife, Loretta Gillespie of Murrells Inlet; and daughter Amanda Holstein of Hurricane, WV.
There are no formal services planned.
For further family information, online condolences and memorial donations please visit, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Jun. 24, 2020.