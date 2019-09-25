Charles "Sonny" Grombkowski
Murrells Inlet
Charles "Sonny" Grombkowski age 81, loving husband and father, died Monday, September 23, 2019 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a son of the late Charles and Margaret Grombkowski. Sonny was a retired U.S. Army veteran with 20 years of service to his country. He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed bowling, collecting and selling at the flea market.He was preceded in death by a son, Charles Grombkowski.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Sweeney-Grombkowski; a daughter, Diane Willcox (Gerald) of Clarksville, TN; a sister, Dorothy Johnson (Daniel) of PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to: All 4 Paws Animal Rescue, 67 Waverly Rd. Pawleys Island, SC 29585.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 25, 2019