April 16, 1932-March 12, 2019
Conway
Dr. Charles Karian, age 86, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his home with his wife, Anne and dog, Trixie by his side.
Charles was born in Albany, NY a son of the late John and Nevart Rose Karian. PFC Karian proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. An accomplished educator, Dr. Karian received his Doctor of Education Degree from Nova University in 1988. He was also recognized as a Certified Manufacturing Engineer in the field of Tool Engineering by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. Dr. Karian He was predeceased by his son Terrance Karian, and his sister, Sona Blanco.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years Anne; daughter Cathy Lynn Karian- Kimball of Copake, NY; grandson Justin Reilly and wife Lacie; sister Grace Karian of Wynantskill, NY; his nephews, Lt. Col. and Mrs. Ricardo Blanco and USMC (Ret) Ernest Rene Blanco; and his beloved dog Trixie.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, officiated by Rev. John Holmes. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mrs. Karian would like to extend a sincere thank you to a special caregiver, Katherine Keene.
