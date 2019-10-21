Charles "Chuck" E. Phillips
Myrtle Beach
Charles "Chuck" E. Phillips, age 91, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House.
Born in Abington, PA. He was a son of the late Charles Edward Sr. and Edna Phillips. Charles was in the US Air Force during WWII. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and Radio Club. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew English, and his step-daughter, Martha Stitt.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy; daughters, Cheryl (Bruce) Needingham of NJ, Denise (Joe) D'Amelio of NJ and Kimberly English of NJ; 4 grandchildren; and 3 step-daughters, Mariann Molina-Cuevas, Nancy Fisher and Suzette Cuevas
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 21, 2019