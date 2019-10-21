Charles Phillips

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
Charles "Chuck" E. Phillips
Myrtle Beach
Charles "Chuck" E. Phillips, age 91, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House.
Born in Abington, PA. He was a son of the late Charles Edward Sr. and Edna Phillips. Charles was in the US Air Force during WWII. He was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association and Radio Club. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew English, and his step-daughter, Martha Stitt.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy; daughters, Cheryl (Bruce) Needingham of NJ, Denise (Joe) D'Amelio of NJ and Kimberly English of NJ; 4 grandchildren; and 3 step-daughters, Mariann Molina-Cuevas, Nancy Fisher and Suzette Cuevas
An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News on Oct. 21, 2019
