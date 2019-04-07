Notice Guest Book View Sign



Murrells Inlet

Charles T. Rogers, 91, of Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019.. He was born on March 13, 1928 in Hemingway, SC to the late Susan Waleen Altman and the late Troy Thomas Rogers. Along with his parents, Charles is reunited in death with his brother, Jimmy Rogers.Charles was a 1953 graduate of Clemson University and an avid fan. He retired in 1986 as Chief, Contracting Division, Civil Service, Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. "Charlie" loved to play golf, had a passion for fishing and perfecting his famous orange glazed pound cake. Above all else, Charles loved his family and enjoyed his friends. All who knew him felt his warmth and love and he always had something to say to " lift you up" and make your day better.Left to cherish Charlie's memory are his beloved wife of 53 years Linda Gibson Rogers of Myrtle Beach, two daughters, Roxie Anne Rogers of Murrells Inlet and Jessica Diane Rogers of Portland, OR, a son Charles T. Rogers, Jr. (Elizabeth Mower) of Murrells Inlet, a brother, Will Rogers of Myrtle Beach, a sister, Bobby Gene (Tucker Cannon) of Conway, and a granddaughter, Alexander Liles Rogers.At the request of the family, memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the , SC Chapter, 1-800-272-3900 or online at . The family will receive their friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Burroughs Funeral Home 3558, Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.



3558 Old Kings Hwy

Murrells Inlet , SC 29576

