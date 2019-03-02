Charley Causey Wood
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charley Wood.
Conway
October 13, 1948-February 28, 2019
Charley Causey Wood, age 70, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Conway Medical Center.
Born October 13, 1948 in Conway, she was the daughter of the late Henry Jehu Causey and Frances Elizabeth Edwards Causey. Mrs. Wood was a member of St. Paul's Anglican Church. Along with her parents, Mrs. Wood was predeceased by her husband, Jim Wood.
Surviving are one daughter, Carrie Henderson of Conway; one son, Doc Henderson of Conway; one step-daughter, Alison Tuck of Moneta, VA; two grandchildren, Belle and Charley of Conway; three step-grandchildren, Aaron, Davis, and Lauralee of Virginia; and one brother, Hank Causey.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Paul's Anglican Church with Rev. Jason Collins officiating.
The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00-7:00 PM at the home, 511 Laurel Street, Conway, SC 29526.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 2, 2019