Charles Barnett Brewer
"Charlie"
March 21, 1963 – July 23, 2020
Murrells Inlet
Charles Barnett Brewer, 57, passed away peacefully and after a valiant battle with cancer on Thursday July 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Murrells Inlet, SC. He was born on March 21, 1963. Left to cherish Charlie's memory are his wife, Patricia "Trish" (Sauls) Brewer of Murrells Inlet; their children, Billy Brewer & Carlie Brewer both of Murrells Inlet; sister, Suzie Price and her husband, John of Rock Hill, SC; niece, Brooke; nephews, Brandon & Blaine.A Celebration of Charlie's life and benefit concert will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 at 7:00PM at the Inlet Square Mall Parking lot, 10125 Frontage Rd. Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
