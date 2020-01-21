Charlie "Ronald" Rabon Sr.
June 3, 1949-January 18, 2020
Lexington
Mr. Charlie "Ronald" Rabon Sr., age 70, of Lexington went on to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday January 18, 2020. Mr. Charlie is the son of the Late Mose and Mattie Carroll Rabon and the husband of Linda Paul Rabon. Mr. Rabon was a member of Pleasant Union Baptist Church and attended Lexington Baptist Church. He is a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Horry County School District as an Electrical Supervisor. Mr. Charlie was known to many as "Gamecock Charlie" due to him being a very avid Gamecock fan. Mr. Rabon was also predeceased by one sister: Mary Ellen Allsbrook; three brothers: Billy Rabon, Grady Rabon, and Earl Rabon. Mr. Charlie is survived by one son: Charlie G. Rabon Jr, (Brandi) of Aynor; one daughter: Angela Rabon Wall (Dr. Brian) of Columbia; seven grandchildren: Cal Rabon, Brody Rabon, Charliegh Lenord, Carson Lenord, Patience Wall, Braylen Wall, and Emersyn Wall; one brother: Kenneth Rabon of Conway; one sister: Betty Rose Hinson of Jefferson, SC; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services for Mr. Rabon will be held 2 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Pleasant Union Baptist Church with Rev. Rasdale Allsbrook and Rev. George Paul officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Larry Johnson officiating. Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Pleasant Union Baptist Church. Memorials for Mr. Charlie Rabon can be made to The : 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, Florida 33607. Mr. Rabon and his family are under the care of Johnson Funeral Home of Aynor (843) 358-5800.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 21, 2020