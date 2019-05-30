Charlie Marc Wrenn
October 21, 1952 - May 28, 2019
Pawleys Island
Charlie Marc Wrenn, 66, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet.
Mr. Wrenn was born October 21, 1952, in Loris, a son of the late John Ernest Wrenn and Johnnie Virginia Bell Wrenn. He grew up in North Carolina and graduated from Tabor City High School and Appalachian State University with a design degree in engineering and construction. Mr. Wrenn was a design engineer, draftsman, cabinetmaker and boat builder.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Wrenn was predeceased by: a brother, Jack Wrenn
Surviving are: His Loving Partner of twenty-five years, Susan Sprott Felder of Pawleys Island; two sisters, Jonlyn Angley (Wilson) of Raleigh, NC and Liz Ivory (John) of Ferndale, WA; a sister-in-law, Norma Wrenn of Abiliene, TX; a number of nieces and nephews; and his loving pet "Buddy".
Memorial Services will be announced by the Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home at a later date.
Memorials suggested to: Saint Frances Animal Center, 125 Ridge St, Georgetown, SC, 29440 or the SC Environmental Law Project (SCELP), 430 Highmarket St. Georgetown, SC 29440
Published in The Sun News on May 30, 2019