Charlotte Darlene Clowers
June 9, 1949 - April 27, 2019
Conway
Charlotte Darlene Clowers, 69, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 9, 1949 in Bluefield, West Virginia a daughter of the late Harry B and Lucille H Dalton Parker.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by two brothers, Harry "Lee" Parker and Donald Parker; two sisters, Freda Tramel and Karen Lilly; one grandson, Alex Shibley.
Charlotte enjoyed crafting, working and teaching children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Clowers is survived by her husband, Joseph H Clowers; one son, Douglas "Doug" Clowers (Tammie); two daughters, Daryla Philemon-Jenkins (Barry) and Crystal Shibley (Jason); one brother, Kerry Parker (Tammy); three sisters, Sharon Hess, Norma Jean "Sue" Williams and Gearldine Haynes (Robert); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.
A Funeral Service will be held 6pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Watson Funeral Services.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 28, 2019