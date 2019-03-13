Notice Guest Book View Sign



February 3, 1936 - March 8, 2019

Bedford

Charlotte Beverly Littleton, born 2/3/1936 in Woodbury, NJ passed away peacefully at her home in Bedford, NH on 3/8/2019.

Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who raised her family in Woodbury, NJ. She and her beloved husband Robert Sr. retired to the Jensen's Community in Garden City, SC in 1985 where she worked at the Carolina Opry music show and loved to lead bus tours to Charleston and other local historic sites. She and Robert Sr. enjoyed 27 years together on the beach in Garden City, hosting visits from her family and arranging ocean cruises for her friends.

Charlotte is survived by her three children, Robert Littleton Jr. and his wife Share (Gervais), of Deland, FL; Eric Littleton and his wife Kristi (Jacobson) of Goffstown, NH; and Linda Lyons (Littleton) of Sturbridge, MA; and by her brother George Hughes of Flagler Beach, FL and his wife Betty. Charlotte had eight grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at 1130 on April 6 at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH, followed by a memorial service at 1230. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The .

To view Charlotte's online tribute, send a message of condolence to, or for more information, please visit



Charlotte B. LittletonFebruary 3, 1936 - March 8, 2019BedfordCharlotte Beverly Littleton, born 2/3/1936 in Woodbury, NJ passed away peacefully at her home in Bedford, NH on 3/8/2019.Charlotte was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who raised her family in Woodbury, NJ. She and her beloved husband Robert Sr. retired to the Jensen's Community in Garden City, SC in 1985 where she worked at the Carolina Opry music show and loved to lead bus tours to Charleston and other local historic sites. She and Robert Sr. enjoyed 27 years together on the beach in Garden City, hosting visits from her family and arranging ocean cruises for her friends.Charlotte is survived by her three children, Robert Littleton Jr. and his wife Share (Gervais), of Deland, FL; Eric Littleton and his wife Kristi (Jacobson) of Goffstown, NH; and Linda Lyons (Littleton) of Sturbridge, MA; and by her brother George Hughes of Flagler Beach, FL and his wife Betty. Charlotte had eight grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren.A gathering of family and friends will be held at 1130 on April 6 at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH, followed by a memorial service at 1230. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The .To view Charlotte's online tribute, send a message of condolence to, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Sun News on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Sun News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.