Cher Joan Terwoord
February 22, 1948-April 28, 2019
Myrtle Beach, SC
Cher Joan Terwoord, 71, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born February 22, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Mary Masar Waldeck. Surviving are: her husband, James A. "Jim" Terwoord, her son, Christopher Terwoord and wife Karina, her daughter, Melanie Terwoord, and her sister, Anita Lawson. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at McMillan-Small Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Marine Corp League Detachment # 873, PO Box 1104, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. An online guestbook is available at msfh.net.
Published in The Sun News on Apr. 29, 2019