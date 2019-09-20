Cheryl O'Brien

Myrtle Beach

Cheryl Catherine O'Brien was accepted into Jesus' arms on September 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dorothy Favasuli, sister and brother, Elise and Jeffrey, niece, Michelle Broussard, and brother-in-law, Larry Butler. Cheryl dedicated her life to her family and her nursing career. She lived a selfless life, giving more to others than she ever asked for in return. To have known her was to love her. She is survived by her children, Lisa, Michael (Elizabeth), Jeffrey (Nicholle), and Christopher; grandchildren, Dillon, Jaden, Connor, Gianna, Janelle and Zoey; her loving sisters and brothers, Mary Ellen, Vicki (Dave), Russell, David, Lisa (Tom), and Andrea (Tony). Cheryl is also survived by her dear nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and many loving friends and coworkers.



