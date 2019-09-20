Cheryl O'Brien

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl O'Brien.
Notice
Send Flowers

Cheryl O'Brien
Myrtle Beach
Cheryl Catherine O'Brien was accepted into Jesus' arms on September 14, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Dorothy Favasuli, sister and brother, Elise and Jeffrey, niece, Michelle Broussard, and brother-in-law, Larry Butler. Cheryl dedicated her life to her family and her nursing career. She lived a selfless life, giving more to others than she ever asked for in return. To have known her was to love her. She is survived by her children, Lisa, Michael (Elizabeth), Jeffrey (Nicholle), and Christopher; grandchildren, Dillon, Jaden, Connor, Gianna, Janelle and Zoey; her loving sisters and brothers, Mary Ellen, Vicki (Dave), Russell, David, Lisa (Tom), and Andrea (Tony). Cheryl is also survived by her dear nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and many loving friends and coworkers.
Published in The Sun News on Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.