Chessie L. Salters
1921 - 2020
Chessie L. Salters
Longs
Chessie L. Salters of Longs, SC passed away peacefully at her home on May 26, 2020.
Born May 26, 1921 in Marfork, WV, she was the daughter of the late John and Mamie Myers Chaney. She was preceded in death by her husband James Salters, Sr.; daughter Betty Salters Kane; and great grandson Colten Salters.
She is survived by her son Jim, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Longs, SC; five grandchildren, Stephen Salters of Bel Air, MD, Richard Salters of Briton, CO, Sandra Buitron of Abingdon, MD, Rebecca Kane of Johnson City, TN, Dan Thomas Kane of Johnson City, TN; and eight great grandchildren.
Mrs. Salters was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. She was the long-time Postmaster at Rock Creek, WV.
Interment will be in Monte Vista Cemetery in Johnson City, TN.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.



Published in The Sun News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
