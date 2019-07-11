Christian V. Holland

Service Information
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC
29566
(843)-390-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
Notice
Christian V. Holland
North Myrtle Beach
Christian V. Holland, Jr. died July 5, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 25 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of his daughter, Cathrine, to the , Amedisys Hospice of Myrtle Beach, SC. or the .
A guestbook and full obit is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on July 11, 2019
