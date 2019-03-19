Christine M. Farrell
|
Christine Mae Farrell, 89, died March 16, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House, Myrtle Beach, SC.
A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday, March 20 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel.
