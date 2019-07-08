Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Hall. View Sign Service Information McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 (843)-449-3396 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory 910 67th Ave North Myrtle Beach , SC 29572-7506 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Christopher "Chris" Lee Hall

March 2, 1959 - July 5, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Christopher "Chris" Lee Hall, age 60 of 409 64th Avenue Myrtle Beach, South Carolina left this world to be with his God on July 5th, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after a long battle with his health. He was surrounded by his wife and two sons that loved him dearly.

He will be remembered most of all as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and close friend to many who cared for him. He was born in High Point, North Carolina on March 2nd, 1959. He was a graduate of East Davison High School in Thomasville, North Carolina and attended Davison College. He was known for his entrepreneur spirit founded Cellular Plus in 1991. Christopher and his wife founded the Horry Georgetown Soccer Club in 1993 with a primary goal to provide a youth soccer organization to support the community in a way that all families had the opportunity to participate. Chris continued in the sales and telecommunications sector by joining Horry Telephone Cooperative as a leader in business development. Chris was a member of the Surfside Rotary Club to which he served as an active steward of the community.

He was born to Clel Eldridge Lee I and Shirley Beck Raff. He was cared for and loved by his father and mother by adoption; William H. Hall and Alta Beck Hall. Christopher is survived by his mother Shirley Beck Raff, his loving wife Melody Hubbard Hall "His Mel" of 36 years, his mother-in-law Marguerite Hubbard Lee "The Mother-In-Law", his oldest son Brandon Christopher Hall and his wife Erica Pefley, his youngest son Braxton Wells Hall and his wife Rebecca Eckard Hall, his grandchildren; Dawson Hall, Noah Hall, Aurora Hall, and Preston Hall. The family will receive friends and family to help celebrate his life with visitations from 5pm-7pm on Tuesday, July 9th at McMillan-Small Funeral Home in Myrtle Beach. The funeral service will be held at McMillan-Small Funeral Home at 11am on Wednesday, July 10th.

One of Chris' favorite sayings was "It's a good day today" and the family asks you to keep that saying alive and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Baskerville Ministries of Pawley's Island, South Carolina.





