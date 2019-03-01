Christopher L. Graney
October 14, 1966 - February 24, 2019
Little River
Christopher L. Graney, 52, died unexpectedly February 24, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Born October 14, 1966 in Sidney, NY, he was the beloved son of Louis E. and Patricia (Lawrence) Graney, a devoted father to daughter Chloe Davies, and loving brother to Richard E. Graney and sister-in-law Tracylee (White) Graney.
He worked in South and North Carolina as a manager and trainer for Wendy's Restaurants. Chris was an all-star athlete in high school and was recently inducted into the Sidney Alumni Sports Hall of Fame. He also competed in Junior Olympics on the Eastern seaboard and in Germany. He graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College and from RIT in Rochester, NY.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, March 4 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Little River, SC.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, March 4 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Little River, SC.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Published in The Sun News on Mar. 1, 2019