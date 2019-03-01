Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher L. Graney. View Sign



October 14, 1966 - February 24, 2019

Little River

Christopher L. Graney, 52, died unexpectedly February 24, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Born October 14, 1966 in Sidney, NY, he was the beloved son of Louis E. and Patricia (Lawrence) Graney, a devoted father to daughter Chloe Davies, and loving brother to Richard E. Graney and sister-in-law Tracylee (White) Graney.

He worked in South and North Carolina as a manager and trainer for Wendy's Restaurants. Chris was an all-star athlete in high school and was recently inducted into the Sidney Alumni Sports Hall of Fame. He also competed in Junior Olympics on the Eastern seaboard and in Germany. He graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College and from RIT in Rochester, NY.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, March 4 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Little River, SC.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.





11840 Highway 90 P. O. Box 1116

Little River , SC 29566

