1/
Christopher Scolari
1959 - 2020
Christopher M. Scolari
May 21, 1959 ~ October 25, 2020
Murrells Inlet
On Oct. 25th 2020 Christopher Scolari age 61 left us after a short and fierce battle with liver cancer. He was the son of Arthur P. Scolari of Paterson, N.J. and Barbara M. Fay of Flushing Queens, N.Y. He was born at New Rochelle Hospital in 1959 and raised in Scarsdale, N.Y. where he attended Edgemont Jr-Sr High School. Later he joined his sister Barbara (Scolari) Fennelly and brother Arthur Scolari, Jr. as owners of Saks Flower Shop in Wakefield, R.I. in 1981. While there he was encouraged by his older brother Peter Scolari of N.Y., N.Y. to attend acting classes and develop his natural sense of humor which he did for a while but work kept pulling him as he focused on rebuilding the old greenhouses and increased the shops growing space and found a love for building that steered his career for the rest of his life. With the encouragement of a close friend from home he moved to the shores of Myrtle Beach, S.C. There he helped frame homes along the shores of the Carolina's but more importantly he started a Family of his own. He loved fishing and surfed well into his 40's. Always willing to help he would create working vacations by heading north for projects for his sister Barbara or his brother Artie would request. He could never just sit around. He will be missed greatly by friends and especially his beautiful and supportive daughters: Kristen Elise Williams and husband Lucas Williams of Andrews, S.C., Erica (Scolari) Nealy of Pawley's Island, and their mother Stephanie Tucker of Garden City and son Chris Scolari, Jr. of Clinton, Iowa and his soulmate Sierra Carrington and their 1 year old Asher and CJ's mother Kellianne Paulsen of Fairbury, Nebraska. He is survived by his companion Kim Osborne of Murrells Inlet whose steadfast care cannot be overstated in the most difficult of circumstances and his siblings Barbara Fennelly, husband Dr. Kevin Fennelly of Rockville MD, Peter Scolari and Tracey Schwartz of NYC, and Arthur Scolari and Dr. Yvonne Paris of Longmeadow, Ma. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Chris' life will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at Burroughs Funeral Home, 3558 Old Kings Highway, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 from 11:00AM until 1:00PM.
At the request of the family, please consider memorial contributions in lieu of flowers. Donations in Chris' name may be made to All 4 Paws, 708 Petigru Dr. Pawleys Island, SC 29585
To view this obituary online or to offer words of comfort through the online guest book, kindly visit the funeral home website at, www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services (843-651-1440) is honored to assist the family.



Published in The Sun News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
