Claire Carrieri
1936 - 2020
Claire "Cookie" Carrieri
September 16, 1936 - June 20, 2020
Myrtle Beach
It is in great sadness that the family of Claire "Cookie" Carrieri announces that she was granted her angel wings on June 20th, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends that Cookie had touched in some way throughout her very memorable life.
Cookie is survived by her loving & devoted husband Dominic, her daughter Robin Carretta.
Sisters Flo Douglass & Dee Brady. Grandchildren; Joseph Vacarro (Amanda) & Joseph Caretta. Great grandson Connor Vacarro. Son in law Lenny Vaccaro. Niece Denise Brady & Nephew Frank Brady. Many great nieces and nephews, & her devoted dog Giovanni "Gio" Carrieri.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Vacarro and son Lou "Brooklyn Louie" Carreri.
Memorial service will held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at McMillan-Small Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Wounded Warriors and/or St. Judes Hospital for children in her name.
Online guestbook is available at www.msfh.net



Published in The Sun News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
McMillan-Small Funeral Home and Crematory
910 67th Ave North
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572-7506
843-449-3396
