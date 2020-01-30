Clarence Elbert Powell
September 07, 1934 - January 25, 2020
North Myrtle Beach,
Clarence E. Powell, 85, passed away, Saturday January 25, 2020, born September 7, 1934 in Parksville, KY, lives in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Retired Lt. Colonel from US Air Force and taught school after retirement. Founder of the Sun Coast Christian Church in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Survived by wife, Jane E. Powell, of 60 years, who resides in NMB, SC; 3 Daughters, Amy P. Peraldo, Richmond Hill, GA, Sarah F. Chafin, Morganton, NC, and Jane C. Powell, Pisgah Forest, NC; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; older sister Mary Stewart Guerrant and younger brother Nelson D. Powell, Jr.; sister Margaret Ann Helton and parents, Nelson D. Powell, Sr., and Sarah Margaret Overstreet Powell, were predeceased.
Services will be held 12pm Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Myrtle Beach Funeral Home & Crematory, 4505 Hwy 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. Visitation will be from 11am-12pm at funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome at 1:30 pm at Sun Coast Christian Church 4319 Little River Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 for additional gathering.
Published in The Sun News on Jan. 30, 2020