Claudia Gerlach
Moody
Claudia Lillian Gerlach age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was living in Moody, TX with her son Keith and his family.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA and a long-time resident of Myrtle Beach, SC, Claudia was a member of Surfside Presbyterian Church. She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Vistein. Mrs. Gerlach was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Joseph Gerlach, a grandchild, Jennifer McKinney, a sister Mary Herrick, a sister Joanne Shiring, a brother, David Vistein, and a brother Joseph Vistein.
Survived by 3 sons, Keith Gerlach and his wife Cyndie of Moody, TX, Gregory Gerlach and his wife Peg of Littleton, CO and Timothy Gerlach of Butler, PA; 2 daughters, Diane McCormick and her husband Ronald of Portersville, PA and Julie Gerlach of Michigan; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and a brother, Jimmy Vistein of Myrtle Beach, SC, a sister Kathleen Rossmiller of Pittsburgh, PA, a sister, Sandy Lang of South Park, PA; 4 step grandchildren and 11 step great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mount Chestnut Presbyterian Church in Butler, PA
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org .
Her daughter Diane is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.