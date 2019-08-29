Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Dr. Claudia T. Miles

December 4, 1942 - August 16, 2019

Myrtle Beach

Dr. Miles, age 76, of Myrtle Beach, passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2019 from glioblastoma brain cancer. She is survived by David King, her husband and companion of 39 years, her two children, Dr. John Strasswimmer of Palm Beach, FL, and Mary Michelle Miles of Tacoma, WA, and her two stepchildren, Susan King of Waltham, MA and Jon King of Boulder, CO.

Dr. Miles had several tragedies in her life to overcome, including the loss of her first husband, USAF 1st Lt. John Michael Troyer, who was killed in action in Vietnam in December 1966. Dr. Miles was still pregnant with her second child at the time. Her second marriage to USAF "Ace" Captain Roger Strasswimmer produced her third child, Carl Strasswimmer. Captain Roger died at age 42. Dr. Miles left Ohio to raise her three children on her own in greater Boston. Two years later, still with teenage children, Dr. Miles met David King, a computer engineer at a New England Contra dance and within a year their lives became one long, beautiful dance that would last 39 years until Dr. Miles' death. After a wonderful 37-year relationship they married in January 2018.

Dr. Miles was an exceptional woman. She was brilliant, determined and resourceful. She received a full scholarship to Wittenberg University. She earned her Master of Science degree in Entomology from The

Dr. Miles had many passions, but nature and art were a constant throughout her life. Even near the end when so many pleasures were denied her, she still managed to get outdoors with her husband and find a path or trail to walk. It was not uncommon for her to bring seeds or plants back from any outing. In Wayland, MA she served on the town Conservation Commission. After Dr. Miles retired, she pursued her interest in nature by accepting an appointment on the Horry County Parks and Open Spaces Board. She also served on the non-profit Briarcliffe Acres Association Board where she was chair of the Swash and Parks committee.

Dr. Miles did not want a memorial service. She was cremated, and her ashes will be interred at a small family service at her burial plot in Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA with her son Carl who died in 2005. No flowers please, but one of her favorite charities was the National Wildlife Federation if you wish to contribute in her memory.

In loving memory, David.



