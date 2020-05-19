Claudie England
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claudie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudie Mae England
Murrells Inlet
Claudie Mae England, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence.
Claudie was born in Greenville, SC to the late James & Eva Wilson.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ernest Eugene England; daughter, Linda Faye Eason; son, Ernest Eugene England Jr.; granddaughter, Michelle Eason Brown and 14 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Roger (Brenda) England; daughter, Peggy (Terry) Nobles; daughter, Judy Eason; son-in-law, Tom Eason; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Griswold Home Care for their amazing care givers.
The family will hold a private service at Low County Community Church with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
11528 Hwy. 17 Bypass
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
(843) 651-3295
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved