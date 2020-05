Claudie Mae EnglandMurrells InletClaudie Mae England, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence.Claudie was born in Greenville, SC to the late James & Eva Wilson.Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ernest Eugene England; daughter, Linda Faye Eason; son, Ernest Eugene England Jr.; granddaughter, Michelle Eason Brown and 14 brothers and sisters.She is survived by her son, Roger (Brenda) England; daughter, Peggy (Terry) Nobles; daughter, Judy Eason; son-in-law, Tom Eason; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.The family would like to say a special thank you to Griswold Home Care for their amazing care givers.The family will hold a private service at Low County Community Church with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.