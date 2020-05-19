Claudie Mae England
Murrells Inlet
Claudie Mae England, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence.
Claudie was born in Greenville, SC to the late James & Eva Wilson.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ernest Eugene England; daughter, Linda Faye Eason; son, Ernest Eugene England Jr.; granddaughter, Michelle Eason Brown and 14 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Roger (Brenda) England; daughter, Peggy (Terry) Nobles; daughter, Judy Eason; son-in-law, Tom Eason; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Griswold Home Care for their amazing care givers.
The family will hold a private service at Low County Community Church with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.
Murrells Inlet
Claudie Mae England, of Murrells Inlet, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence.
Claudie was born in Greenville, SC to the late James & Eva Wilson.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Ernest Eugene England; daughter, Linda Faye Eason; son, Ernest Eugene England Jr.; granddaughter, Michelle Eason Brown and 14 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Roger (Brenda) England; daughter, Peggy (Terry) Nobles; daughter, Judy Eason; son-in-law, Tom Eason; 8 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Griswold Home Care for their amazing care givers.
The family will hold a private service at Low County Community Church with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com.
Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun News on May 19, 2020.