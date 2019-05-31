Clay G. "Don" Bellinger III (1942 - 2019)
October 1, 1942 - May 27, 2019
Little River
Clay G. "Don" Bellinger, III, 76, died May 27, 2019 at McLeod Seacoast Medical Center.
Born on October 1, 1942 in Ridgewood, NJ, he was the son of the late Clay G. Bellinger, II and Marguerite Stewart Bellinger.
Mr. Bellinger is survived by his wife of 29 ½ years, Rita Sue Campbell Bellinger; son, Clay G. Bellinger, IV; daughters, Kim Isley and Stephanie Peters; brother, Bob Bellinger; six grandchildren; and his faithful canine companions, Lil' Johnny and Bella.
Services will be private with the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.
A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in The Sun News on May 31, 2019
