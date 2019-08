Clea Vieira DeBuskConway/Hahahan, SCClea Vieira DeBusk, age 87, wife of the late George Henry DeBusk, Sr. of died August 11, 2019.Mrs. DeBusk was born in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, a daughter of the late Francisco de Moraes Vieira and Maria Carlota Moraes Vieira. She was predeceased by a sister, Vera Moraes Vieira. Mrs. DeBusk was formerly of Hanahan, SC where she was a member of The Divine Redeemer Catholic Church. Prior to retirement, she was a school teacher in Brazil and in Hanahan, SC.Surviving are: one son, George H. DeBusk, Jr. of Conway; one daughter, Susan Elizabeth DeBusk Paiva and husband Frank of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Walter Nelson Paiva of Cambridge, MA, Juliet Alice Paiva and Violet Frances Paiva, both of Philadelphia, PA.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father David Nerbun at 10:30 AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church.The family will receive friends at the church following the Mass in the gathering area of the church.Memorials may be sent to the , 2090 Executive Hall Road, Charleston, SC 29407.Sign an online obit at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.