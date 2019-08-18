Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cleveland Britton Sr.. View Sign Service Information Viewing 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Notice



October 27, 1934 - August 14, 2019

Myrtle Beach, SC

(Retired) First Sergeant Cleveland Britton, Sr., was born to the late Jesse Britton and Emma Jenkins Britton. He was born on October 27, 1934 in Georgetown County. He was the fourth of ten children born to this union. Four of his siblings preceded him in death: Maggie Parker, Ethel Graham, James Britton and Elzena Medlock. First Sergeant Britton departed this life August 14, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Mr. Britton began his career in the United States Army, where he was a dedicated soldier for over 20 years. (Retired) First Sergeant Cleveland Britton made his way through the ranks and was a formidable leader. He served his country with a sense of duty, loyalty, and honor. Retired Frist Sergeant Britton served in the Korean and

Cleveland Britton, Sr. was certainly no stranger to anyone he met. His charming and dashing smile made those around him feel the warmth and vigor he had for life. He was an active member of Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church until his health began to fail. He served as a trustee, choir member, Brotherhood member, and van driver. Mr. Britton remained committed to his family everyday of his life.

He leaves to cherish precious memories his loving wife, Evelyn G. Britton of Myrtle Beach, SC; his daughters: Evelyn Maxine (Jonesboro, GA), Barbara Ann (Fayetteville, NC) and his son, Cleveland Britton, Jr (Charleston, SC); two grandchildren, Jonathan Britton of Fayetteville, NC and Jasmine Britton (Joseph Jones) of Raleigh, NC; Three sisters: Jesse Mae Gadson (Seffner, FL), Shirley Grate (Georgetown, SC), and Emma Mae Humes (Yonkers, NY); Two brothers, Paul Britton (Conway, SC) and Silas Britton (Yonkers, NY); Two sisters-in-law, Catherine Garner (Myrtle Beach, SC) and Geraldine Britton (Georgetown, SC); two brothers-in-law: Luther M. Graham, Jr. (Ira), Myrtle Beach, SC and Bishop Thomas Medlock (Pasadena, CA). He also leaves a host of cousins, nephews, nieces and friends to cherish and honor his memory.

Celebration of Life service for Retired First Sergeant Cleveland Britton will be at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., viewing from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m..

Visitation will be at Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm. to 8:00p.m.



